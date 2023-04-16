Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be voted back into power if any uncertainty does not occur in the country.

Addressing the participants during the Iftar dinner, Mr Rashid said that he will extend support to those who will be awarded tickets by the PTI. Seeing the situation in the country as much more intense, Mr Rashid said, "It will be decided on June 15 whether to go with the constitution and law or war and controversy".

Mr Rashid took a swipe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying this was the "first inept government", which was clashing with the judiciary.

He claimed, "Asif Ali Zardari is doing big politics. Zardari wants to bring his dearest one to power by sending Shehbaz Sharif packing."

He also expressed his reservations over the price of petrol, saying, "Even the price of petrol has been increased by Rs10 per litre".

Vowing to stand with the constitution and judiciary, Mr Rashid said, "Nine out of 15 judges are standing on one side".

"Imran Khan has no tussle with anybody else. He is merely fighting with the looters of the country," maintained Mr Rashid.

"In Rawalpindi, we build more educational institutions than anybody else," he recounted.