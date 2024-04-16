German car parts supplier continues investment in China with confidence

HEFEI - A new project of German tire manufac­turer Continental AG’s Hefei plant in the capital city of east China’s Anhui prov­ince, is currently in full construction mode. With advanced production tech­niques and product technologies, it is expected to commence operations in July. This move signifies another investment by the world-leading auto parts provider in China, indicating that the plant’s an­nual output of passenger car tires will increase to 15.3 million from 13 million upon reaching full capacity by 2027. The German company started building its first wholly foreign-funded tire produc­tion base in China as early as 2009.