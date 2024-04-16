German car parts supplier continues investment in China with confidence

HEFEI - A new project of German tire manufacturer Continental AG’s Hefei plant in the capital city of east China’s Anhui province, is currently in full construction mode. With advanced production techniques and product technologies, it is expected to commence operations in July. This move signifies another investment by the world-leading auto parts provider in China, indicating that the plant’s annual output of passenger car tires will increase to 15.3 million from 13 million upon reaching full capacity by 2027. The German company started building its first wholly foreign-funded tire production base in China as early as 2009.