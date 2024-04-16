‘Rain disrupts power supply from 120 feeders’

PESHAWAR - Apart from other damages to prop­erties, lives and livestock the inter­mittent rains caused the suspension of power supply from 120 feeders in the province. According to the spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the rain affected electricity transmission across the province, adding that PE­SCO officials were busy in the resto­ration of power supply from the af­fected feeders.

He said that the field workers were facing problems due to the rain but assured that soon the elec­tricity would be restored.

The spokesman advised the PE­SCO consumers to stay away from electrical installations during rains and in case of any emergency dial helpline number 118.