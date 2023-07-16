One dead, five injured in rain-related roof collapse incidents in Punjab

One person was killed and five others were injured in rain-related two roof collapse incidents in Faisalabad and Renala Khurd on Sunday, witnesses and rescuers said.

In the first incident, a labourer was killed and two others suffered injuries after the roof of a power looms factory collapsed on Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad, witnesses and rescuers said.

Rescue officials said the dilapidated roof caved in apparently due to rain effects, leaving the labourers trapped under the debris. The dead and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In the second incident, the roof of a house collapsed in a village of Renala Khurd teshil, leaving three children including two girls wounded. The victims were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122 ambulances.