Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police launch anti-encroachment drive

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Traffic police launched anti encroachment drive for traffic management and safety of the public on the roads to improve the flow of traffic.

The action was initiated with the help of Munici­pal Corporation squad and several city roads had been cleared of encroachment, in­cluding Gardezi Market, Hus­sain Aghai, Double Phattak, Liaquatabad, Hassanabad and Clock Tower roads. 

In the light of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vi­sion and the orders of Inspec­tor General of Police Punjab and Additional Inspector Gen­eral Traffic, measures have been taken by Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai for the safety of the public and traffic management on the roads. Traffic Officer Circle Gaddafi was also present on this occasion. The traffic staff and anti-encroachment squad removed the illegal encroach­ments in front of the shops and cleared the road. 

US voices concern as UN calls India’s citizenship law fundamentally discriminatory

The CTO warned shopkeep­ers that footpaths are made for pedestrians and trespass­ing on them is a legal offence. 

If illegal encroachments are kept again by the shopkeep­ers, strict legal action will be taken against them, he stated.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024