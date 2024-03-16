Traffic police launch anti-encroachment drive

MULTAN - Traffic police launched anti encroachment drive for traffic management and safety of the public on the roads to improve the flow of traffic.

The action was initiated with the help of Munici­pal Corporation squad and several city roads had been cleared of encroachment, in­cluding Gardezi Market, Hus­sain Aghai, Double Phattak, Liaquatabad, Hassanabad and Clock Tower roads.

In the light of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vi­sion and the orders of Inspec­tor General of Police Punjab and Additional Inspector Gen­eral Traffic, measures have been taken by Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai for the safety of the public and traffic management on the roads. Traffic Officer Circle Gaddafi was also present on this occasion. The traffic staff and anti-encroachment squad removed the illegal encroach­ments in front of the shops and cleared the road.

The CTO warned shopkeep­ers that footpaths are made for pedestrians and trespass­ing on them is a legal offence.

If illegal encroachments are kept again by the shopkeep­ers, strict legal action will be taken against them, he stated.