Affordability challenges in education

Numerous parents encounter myriad difficulties in meeting their children’s educational expenses due to the high cost of education in the country. The exorbitant fees of private institutions have posed insurmountable challenges, preventing many from affording quality education for their children. The enrollment report underscores this, revealing that 30% of students at the secondary and tertiary levels, 40% at the pre-primary level, and 20% at the primary level are attending privately-run schools, with an additional 8% enrolled in seminaries.
It is crucial for parents to voice their concerns and protest against these steep fees. The report emphasises that the schooling of children from poor families constitutes a significant 80% of their total income. It is disheartening to witness parents contending with the hurdles of school fees in Pakistan. Education should not be a financial burden on the less privileged. Urgent government action is needed to reduce fees and facilitate student education through scholarships and grants, ensuring that every student, regardless of family wealth, has access to a quality education.
ZAINAB ISLAM,
Kech.