Affordability challenges in education

Numerous parents encounter myriad difficulties in meet­ing their children’s educational expenses due to the high cost of education in the country. The ex­orbitant fees of private institutions have posed insurmountable chal­lenges, preventing many from af­fording quality education for their children. The enrollment report underscores this, revealing that 30% of students at the secondary and tertiary levels, 40% at the pre-primary level, and 20% at the pri­mary level are attending privately-run schools, with an additional 8% enrolled in seminaries.

It is crucial for parents to voice their concerns and protest against these steep fees. The re­port emphasises that the school­ing of children from poor families constitutes a significant 80% of their total income. It is disheart­ening to witness parents contend­ing with the hurdles of school fees in Pakistan. Education should not be a financial burden on the less privileged. Urgent government action is needed to reduce fees and facilitate student education through scholarships and grants, ensuring that every student, re­gardless of family wealth, has ac­cess to a quality education.

ZAINAB ISLAM,

Kech.