Populist Politics in Pakistan

In 2013, Cas Mudde outlined a narrow ideology that includes the conflict between a morally good public and a morally bad ruling class, as well as a firm commitment to popular sovereignty no matter what. This concept is sometimes called an ideology, although it can also be a movement. If a well-known person is in charge and trying to mobilise the populace against the privileged class, leaders frequently create and destroy identities by dividing their group from others. Leaders portray themselves as the only ones with the will and ability to free the people from subjugation, emphasising their role as saviors. Constructive conversations about social disparities can support the argument that individuals are represented discursively. Populist rhetoric also involves “the people,” who are seen as the “central framework for the construction of systems of meaning.” Müller (2016) states that populism still rejects pluralism. Populist leaders claim sole power to represent the people, despite their exclusive inclinations. They create discriminatory rules and remove “other” people after taking power. Even those of “the people,” his most loyal and dedicated supporters, who disagree with the leader are routinely excluded from this process. Populists are more likely to be authoritarian. Nationalism and populism often overlap.
Pakistani and international deliberations on the internal effects of regressive and populist politics are lacking. The rise of Narendra Modi and Hinduism in India has changed Pakistan’s domestic politics the most, especially in the East. In response to India’s robust military stance along the border and in Kashmir, legitimacy and security have been strengthened. Pakistan’s progressive foreign and cultural policies have lost credibility, but less overtly. Numerous groups and individuals have supported the concept of improving interpersonal relations and gradually restoring diplomatic relations with India. Violence against Muslims and other minorities is rising, and the Hindu right is becoming more chauvinistic online and in public. This is undermining social acceptance and inciting Indian nationalism. This contrasts with the preceding decade, when these ideas, typically anchored in academic and intellectual discourses, were more prominent in domestic politics.
Fear is a great tool for populist politicians. Populist discourse dehumanises opponents to the point of calling them animals. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaigned on an anti-corruption agenda, promising to challenge the nation’s political and economic leaders and improve social services for the poor. Populism can bring about great change, although it is often connected with authoritarianism and anti-democracy. Many critics of the PTI have cited its use of military tribunals, persecution of political opposition, and media freedom limitations. Imran Khan intentionally positioned himself as an opponent of the political system and a champion of the people, fighting for anti-corruption and fundamental reforms. He is generally connected with populism despite his authoritarian tendencies, such as oppressing the media and political opposition. While a minority of Pakistanis may support him, he must ensure that his plan does not damage democratic institutions or alienate certain groups. Individual charm, party dedication, and military involvement in politics impact Pakistani political leadership. Some presidents have advanced democracy and development, but gaps persist.
Imran Khan’s dedication to meeting the public’s immediate needs and wishes helped him ascend into populist politics. Khan has tirelessly promoted social justice in Pakistan throughout his political career. His political program focuses on improving education and employment opportunities to improve the quality of life for the public. Khan’s educational endeavors demonstrate his commitment to empowering youth and building a prosperous future. He has worked to equip the next generation for a rapidly changing world by advocating for high-quality education and investing in educational infrastructure. The leader’s populist strategy and policy changes have started a political movement that criticises the current system, proposes a fair and prosperous Pakistan, and has won public support.
Social justice advocate Imran Khan has criticised Western imperialism and globalisation. The author claims that wealthy Western nations have used economically poor countries like Pakistan for geopolitical and economic gain. Khan’s position reflects his opinion that global power distribution has caused social and economic inequities in emerging countries. Khan claims that globalisation’s economic integration and homogenisation are destroying Pakistan’s cultural values and customs beyond economic exploitation. The individual believes media and technology are spreading Western cultural norms and values, threatening his nation’s rich cultural heritage and identity. Many Pakistanis worry about losing their cultural identity due to rapid global change, so they empathise. Khan is remembered as a populist leader who aggressively challenged the world order due to his anti-imperialist stance. This has garnered support from those who see him as a defender of national autonomy and cultural purity. Imran Khan’s narrative combines social justice with strong opposition to Western imperialism and globalisation’s alleged detrimental effects on Pakistani society