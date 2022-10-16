Share:

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director admonished the officers for inadequate medical facilities after he paid a surprise visit to relief camp set up in Sukkur, and assured flood victims to provide all the facilities until they return to their homes.

The Director of PDMA Sindh Imdad Siddiqui along with other officers made a surprise visit to the camp located in Labour Colony of Sukkur. He was outraged to learn that that the flood victims are neither getting health facilities nor being given food on time.

On this occasion, he heard the grievances and complaints of the afflicted who brought their sick and injured children before the director. The PDMA director then voiced his rage to the officers and comforted the sufferers.

The director also assured affectees that the government and PDMA would provide them with every amenity available till they returned to their homes. He also advised officers to provide them with all available facilities, warning that any neglect in this area would not be tolerated.