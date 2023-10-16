Monday, October 16, 2023
CTD releases list of most wanted 128 terrorists

APP
October 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday published the list of 128 more wanted criminals with the head money of each of the criminals enlisted in the released list.

The price on the head of wanted terrorists has also been fixed, along with the pictures, CNIC number, place, father record. 

The head money of the terrorists has been fixed from Rs300,000 to Rs10 million, the document issued by CTD here on Sunday. The name of the informant will be kept confidential, a CTD official said.

