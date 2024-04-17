Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

3 killed in Malaysia accident laid to rest in Rustam

APP
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The funeral prayer of three youths killed in a road mis­hap in Malaysia was offered in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Tuesday.

Local sources said the fu­neral prayer of the three youths was attended by thousands of people from political, social, and religious entities and civil society.

The deceased were killed in Malaysia by a speedy car when they were going to of­fer Eid prayer. Four other people had also sustained injuries in the accident and were under treatment in Malaysia. The deceased named Adil, Shayan, and Za­hir Khan were later laid to rest at the ancestral grave­yard amid moving scenes.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024