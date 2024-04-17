3 killed in Malaysia accident laid to rest in Rustam

PESHAWAR - The funeral prayer of three youths killed in a road mis­hap in Malaysia was offered in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Tuesday.

Local sources said the fu­neral prayer of the three youths was attended by thousands of people from political, social, and religious entities and civil society.

The deceased were killed in Malaysia by a speedy car when they were going to of­fer Eid prayer. Four other people had also sustained injuries in the accident and were under treatment in Malaysia. The deceased named Adil, Shayan, and Za­hir Khan were later laid to rest at the ancestral grave­yard amid moving scenes.