DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

LARKANA - DIG Larkana Division Nasir Aftab has conducted open Kachari in his office with public and met the applicants here on Tuesday. Petitioners belonging to Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpure, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts he listened their problems and had received applications from them. Some problems resolved on the spot and rest he passed orders with instructions has issued to the concerned SPPs’, for solving public interest matter with investigation on merit basis.

On the occasion, the DIG said that the doors of my office are always open for the public. Now the central complaint cell of the range office has been made fully functional where citizens can meet me and tell their problems without any fear will be investigated and resolved on a priority basis.

POLICE ARREST WANTED CRIMINAL

The police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal during an encounter and seized a weapon near the Qutab Shadi Hall.

According to police, Rehmatpur police station claimed to have arrested a criminal in injured condition and seized the weapon from his possession.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the arrested suspect has been identified as Younis son of Wazir Dahani, who was involved in many smuggling and crime cases. He said that his accomplices ran away before the police team raided their hideout.