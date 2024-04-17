Massive fire rips through Copenhagen’s old stock exchange

COPENHAGEN - A huge fire has engulfed Copenhagen’s old stock exchange, one of the Danish capital’s most famous landmarks, causing its spire to collapse as staff and citizens scrambled to rescue paintings and historic artefacts from the blaze. “I cannot describe how upset I and my colleagues are,” said a visibly moved Brian Mikkelsen, CEO of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which owns and has offices in the 17th century building. “It is a huge disaster, because it is 400 years of cultural history that is in flames.”

Stunned commuters and onlookers watched as the raging fire could be seen swirling around the building’s distinctive 56-meter spire - shaped as the tail of four entwined dragons - moments before it collapsed and fell into the street below. Some passersby even joined emergency services to run inside the burning building and help carry large Renaissance paintings and other objects away from the blaze. Among the paintings saved was Danish artist Peder Severin Krøyer’s 1895 work “From the Copenhagen Stock Exchange,” the Chamber of Commerce said.