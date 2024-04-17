Parents Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis C’ship 2024 inaugurated

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
LAHORE  -   The Parents Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 was formally inaugurated here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Mr. Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, President Parents Tennis Lovers Association (PTLA), and Mr. RashidMalik, Chairman Parents Tennis Lovers Association, graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here.Mr. Azam Bhatti, Secretary PTLA, Mr.Faheem Siddiqui, Finance Secretary PTLA,Zia Ullah Khan,Khalil Chaudhary, players and their families were also present on this occasion.

Mr. Malik thanked the Parents Tennis Lovers Association for organizing the national junior event in their very first attempt, which is highly commendable. “I hope they will continue to support the game of tennis in a better and professional manner.” The PTLA high-ups also thanked Mr. Malik and the PLTA for their all-out support and hoped to continue efforts for the betterment and promotion of junior tennis.

In the boys U-18 1st round, Muhammad Salaar beat Abu bakarKhalil 6-0,6- 0, Sheheryar Anees beat Rehan Shahid 6-1,6-4, Abdullah Pir Zada beat Hanzala Anwar 6-1,6-2, Amir Mazari beat Yafat Nadeem 6-2,6-3, Nabeel Qayum beat Abdur Rehman Pir Zada 6-2,6-0. Inthe boys U-16 1st round, Amir Mazari beat Rehan Shahid 6-2,6-2, Ruhab Faisal beat Nabeel Qayum 6-4,6- 2, Abdur Rehman beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 6-0,6-1, Muhammad Yahya beat Abu bakarKhalil 6-1,6-1, Abdullah Pir Zada beat M Umer Ali 6-2,6-1.

In the next round, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 6-2,6-1 and Amid Mazari beat Inam Qadir 6-0,6-0. In the boys U-12 1st round, Taha Asad beat Ahsan Bari 1-4,4-1,4-2, Zayd Mansoor beat Romail Shahid 4-2,4-1, Daniyal Abdullah beat MAzan Imran 4-2,4-2, Mustafa UzairRana beat Aliyan Ali 4-2,4-2.

