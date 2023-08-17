Thursday, August 17, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in plain areas of country

Web Desk
8:07 AM | August 17, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine,  Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta twenty, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula, while  partly cloudy in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian. 

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag eighteen and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.  

