Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as four persons including two officials of Wild Life Department got injured when a leopard sneaked into the residential area of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) 2 and attacked the residents on Thursday evening, informed sources. The entry of leopard triggered a great panic in the area as the residents were terrified to see the wild cat in the residential streets.

The authorities of DHA-2 immediately called in the emergency services including Rescue 1122, Wild Life Department and the police to catch the big cat.

While attacking a man running on a footpath, the leopard also swooped down on a woman who was passing by. The big cat attacked two other officials of Wild Life Department and after people raised their voices, it ran into an under construction building.

“Three people, including two officials of Wild Life Department, were injured after a leopard strayed into a residential area in DHA- 2 Islamabad and attacked the people,” said a spokesman of Rescue 1122. He said that the rescuers and other officials of Wild Life Departments are trying to catch the big cat.

He said that the injured persons were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police department and the authorities in DHA-2 made announcements on speakers requesting public to stay indoors. AC Rural Zukharaf also warned citizens to stay indoors as a leopard sneaked into residential area of DHA-2. He said that Islamabad Capital Territory authorities and Wild Life Department officials are trying to cage the leopard.