Saturday, February 17, 2024
Allied Hospital’s surgical emergency opened after revamp

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Allied Hospital’s surgical emergency after re­vamping has been made functional for patient’s treatment. The emergency block has been designed according to modern medical requirements and the patients will feel more comfortable from the environ­ment of the emergency ward, said Sara Qamar, XEN Building Department here on Friday. She said that re­modeling of the OPD and Dental Section was also near to completion. MS Dr Faheem Yousuf said that several measures were in the pipeline for provision of best treatment facilities to patients at the hospital.

Our Staff Reporter

