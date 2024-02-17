PPP ridicules PTI-JUI-F friendship

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday ridi­culed the newfound friend­ship between the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insf and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) af­ter years of bitterness. PPP leaders Faisal Kareem Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan told a news conference here that the PPP was surprised over the change of heart. They said the alliance between the PTI and the PPP had taised many eyebrows. They accused both parties of pre­viously hurling accusations at each other and these clips should be run on the tele­vision channels. They also claimed that if the mandate of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been stolen, the PTI was behind it. Faisal Kari Kundi criticized the government’s handling of the election and the ongoing protests in Sindh. He empha­sized the need for electoral reforms and expressed will­ingness to negotiate with all political parties. He asserted the PPP’s commitment to democracy and vowed to re­spect the vote, claiming the PPP would form the govern­ment in Balochistan without Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He declared the PPP’s unwill­ingness to be part of the fed­eral cabinet and contended that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) should sup­port the PPP’s candidate for Balochistan Chief Minis­ter. Kundi said the PPP was ready to hold talks with all parties as PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari was a champion of reconciliation and be­lieved in respecting other’s mandate. He mentioned that constitutional positions such as President, Senate Chair­man, and Speaker National Assembly would be con­tested by the PPP members. Nadeem Afzal Chan voiced concerns about the current election results and stated that they would soon issue a white paper on the matter. He called for the use of legal means and urged politicians to have mercy on the nation.