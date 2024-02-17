Punjab info minister vociferously rejects Pindi commissioner’s allegations

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has “rejected” the claims of manipulation of election results made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Responding to the claims of manipulation of election results made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir has questioned why the former did not come clean about them on election day.

Speaking to a news channel, he said Chattha was making “irresponsible claims”.

“If he was forced, why did he not come forward on election day? Why did he come clean after election day?” he asked.

“There was some political affiliation of his own or plans and designs that did not happen so he is taking his anger out by blaming the government and elections,” the provincial info minister alleged.

Mir further said a probe into Chattha’s mental health was needed, stating that the commissioner had called for himself to be severely punished.

Noting that the commissioner was retiring on March 13, Mir said, “I imagine he’s trying to kick start his political career after he retires.”