Saturday, February 17, 2024
X, formerly Twitter experiences outage in Pakistan

X, formerly Twitter experiences outage in Pakistan
Web Desk
9:58 PM | February 17, 2024
The popular social media site X, formerly Twitter, is inaccessible to hundreds of users across Pakistan.

Real-time internet and social media outage and monitoring service, Downdetector.pk, reported the X outage across the country around 9 pm. 

Users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site as the message "this site can't be reached" appeared whenever they tried to load it. 

According to Downdetector, at least 185 reports of outage were received at 9:01 pm.

The country has been facing frequent internet and social media site outages recently, especially for a couple of months during the ongoing situation in the wake of general election 2024. 

