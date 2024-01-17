Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium

Agencies
January 17, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Securities and Exchange of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with UN Women Pakistan, is all set to host a symposium on “Driving Progress on Sustainability and Climate Change Considerations”. The Fed­eral Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, will be the chief guest of the symposium, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Leadership and experts from capital market institutions including Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan In­stitute of Corporate Governance, Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan, Asian De­velopment Bank, International Finance Corporation, InfraZamin, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, CFA-Pakistan, ACCA-Pakistan, corporate lead­ers, and academia will be participating in the event, scheduled for January 23, 2024, in Karachi. The symposium will focus on policy discussions on ESG-based investing and climate change, and facilitate consul­tations on draft ESG disclosure guidelines.

Election Evolution

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024