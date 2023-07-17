Hostility evaporates

SCENE I – A retired Grade-22 Officer’s house, thunder, and lightning, enters an aspirant candidate of next year’s CSS exam with a newly released book in his hand, looking perplexed.

Candidate: This is appalling, Sir. You told me that a Civil Servant was supposed to be both loyal and a servant of the people. What is this? You told me that allegiance was always shown to the State and the Government of the day by all Civil Servants. What is this? You told me that seniors must always be respected. And what was that lecture on not washing one’s dirty linen in public? And, and look at the timing of the book’s release. Both countries are mending ways. There is talk of peace in the region. And, at home, the political scene is changing. I would rather do something else. I will not be appearing for the exam. Sorry Sir, but you did not tell me the truth about the Foreign Service of Pakistan. This is pathetic.

Sir: Much can be said on both sides of the picture, son. The devil is in the details.

The Candidate rudely puts the book and his cell phone on the table, points towards the cell phone where an interview of the author of the book is on with a moderator from the other side of the fence. Both listen to the interview while having tea. Interview finishes, the Candidate looks confused while Sir has a broad smile on his face.

Sir: Any idea who Macduff was?

Candidate: No Sir.

Sir: And Macbeth?

Candidate: That I know. But why are you asking?

Sir: Macduff killed Macbeth, but people remember only the latter. It is human nature, son.

Candidate: What does this book have to do with this play by Shakespeare?

Sir: Everything.

SCENE II – PM’s Office with two big boys from the Foreign Office in attendance.

PM: So, have you decided who would be the next Foreign Secretary?

Both: Yes Sir.

PM: Okay?

F: I have consulted the senior management of the Foreign Office and other colleagues, Sir. I think B would be best suited for the slot.

S: Considering all factors, Sir, I would go for S. He has served in important Missions and has a good reputation. In addition, he is senior to B, Sir.

F: Seniority could be taken care of, Sir. After all, we are looking at one of the most important bureaucratic posts in Pakistan.

A brief discussion ensues on the merits and demerits of both the candidates to fill the coveted slot. PM does not look pleased at all.

PM: Clarity is missing. Both of you have sound arguments in favour of your candidates. But there cannot be two Foreign Secretaries in a country. Get me a third suitable candidate.

Both F and S take leave wondering about the third candidate. They exchange views during their long walk towards their cars. Both are respectful to each other.

SCENE III – A’s apartment, a room full of packed cartons, looks like A is departing soon for his next posting abroad. All sorts of medicines are lying on the dining table. A fragile and physically weak looking A is seen pacing around in his room. The phone bell rings.

Voice: Hello Mr. Foreign Secretary, eh? Get ready to join the Ministry as the new FS. Sorry, I couldn’t see you last evening. I was busy with the PM.

A: That is the best news I have ever received in my whole life, Sir. I, I am so grateful to you Sir. Thank you, Sir. Thank you so much.

The pale look on A’s face has disappeared. Filled with joy, he clenches his fists and calls for someone.

Lady: Congratulations dear but you know I wanted to live in Europe for the next few years.

A: Who doesn’t want to be the Foreign Secretary? So many Ambassadors but there is only one Foreign Secretary. Am I happy or what? Oh, yes. Oh, yes.

SCENE IV – Roughly a hundred former Ambassadors including six former Foreign Secretaries are sitting around a big table, holding small green and red flags in their right hand. The man at the head table is not properly visible. Characters from Scene-II are nowhere to be seen. All are wearing a serious look on their faces. The quietness in the room is such one could hear a pin drop. Finally, someone starts speaking.

First Person: Many of the participants are holding red flags. That means the author had no right to castigate the former PM or his senior colleagues, especially F in the manner that he did. His interview suggested that he was the only one who could save Kashmir against all odds, which unfortunately he could not because of sheer lack of support from the leadership. Why didn’t he resign if the level of hostility was that alarming? In the absence of any support to his cause, why didn’t he choose to join hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters and met shahadat? Why is he full of praise for the enemy’s officials? Did he do all this out of vengeance, or did he want his book to be a best seller? Why did he try to portray his supporters as his detractors and vice versa? Did he have the guts to utter even a word from his book while in service and especially in front of the leadership, particularly F that he has tried to bring disgrace to? Hasn’t he disgraced himself in the process?

Second Person: I know we are in a minority. But that does not prove anything. In any case, small is beautiful. B did what he did after listening to his conscience. He remained an upright Officer of the Foreign Office for over three decades. Posting to Delhi is an honour for any Officer of the Foreign Office and he ….

Third Person interrupts: Who posted him in Delhi? Weren’t they the same people whom he has tried to disgrace? And I know why you are being the devil’s advocate. You are expecting B to be rewarded for his acts of audacity and that he might get some position of authority in the Government. You are making after retirement plans, aren’t you?

Second Person: Wrong, he is a dear friend, that’s all. As I said B listened to his conscience and called a spade a spade. What is wrong with being factually correct? He has written this book especially for the newcomers in the Foreign Office who should know what they are getting into.

Fourth Person: Excuse me Sir, after reading this book, who would like to join the Foreign Service, by the way?

To be concluded