Nawaz Sharif will come back to lead Pakistan as PM: Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif elected unopposed PML-N president n Says his party spent political capital for sake of the state amid worldwide food inflation n Warns those unduly criticising Dar have no place in PML-N n Lauds Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading party across Pakistan n Grills Imran Niazi for spreading fake information, propaganda to mislead people.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that his brother Nawaz Sharif would return from abroad to lead Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity as the prime minister for fourth time.
Speaking after his re-election as President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for a four-year term at the party's Central General Council, he said Nawaz Sharif is the architect of modern Pakistan and during his tenure as prime minister, he eliminated energy shortages, laid down the network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy.
He said he would hand over the presidentship of the party to Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan. He thanked the General Council for electing him as its new president and his associates for the leadership positions in the party. He lauded Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading the party all across Pakistan, despite all the difficulties that came in her way.
He said sixty percent of the population of the country was youth and Pakistan Muslim League (N) needed young leaders for the future. He appreciated workers of the party for standing by PML-N despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding similarly party leadership also stood their ground and faced oppression and suffering with courage and determination.
He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was working hard to steer the country's economy out of the present difficulties. Those who were unduly criticising Ishaq Dar had no place in the party, he added.
The prime minister said the government fulfilled all conditions of International Monetary Fund to meet financial needs of the country.
He reminded that the PML-N spent its political capital for the sake of the State at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed. Despite difficult economic conditions, common man was given relief in the budget and salaries were raised by 35 percent and pensions by 17 percent, he noted adding Pakistani nation was brave and would emerge from the present challenges.
He said his government signed agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas and bought oil from Russia.
He criticised Imran Niazi for spreading fake information and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people.
The PM said Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and he forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at the international forums including the United Nations. Every Pakistani was ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and no compromise would be made on the rights of Kashmiri people, he added.
‘SHEHBAZ SHARIF ELECTED PML-N PRESIDENT’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was elected unopposed President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz elected Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party.
They were elected in the intra-party elections held during the General Council meeting of the PML-N here at the party’s secretariat. The meeting was chaired by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif online and President Shehbaz Sharif.
The result of the intra-party elections were conducted by Chairman of Election Commission PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousuf. Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was elected as PML-N General Secretary and Special Assistant to the PM Attaullah Tarar his deputy, while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb as Information Secretary. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was elected as President of Overseas and International Affairs.
In her address, Chief Organiser of the party Maryam Nawaz said PML-N believes in serving the masses. She said development and PML-N have become synonymous in the country.
PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled the resolution paying rich tribute to the bravery and patriotism of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. It said Nawaz Sharif always gave priority to country’s national interests. The resolution commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to bring political and economic stability to the country. Marriyum Aurangzeb said this meeting extends full support to the Kashmiri brethren for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. She said the meeting strongly deplores the violent incidents of 9th May and demands that the culprits involved in these acts should be brought to the book
‘LAPTOPS FOR
BALOCHISTAN’S YOUTH’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday terming talented youth a “real asset” to Balochistan said the federal government would work on strengthening their professional capacity.
He said the youth in Balochistan would be given professional training in diverse areas and laptops would be distributed among them. He was talking to an eight-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) from Balochistan led by Jafar Khan Mandokhel. The other delegates included Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Agha Shah Zeb Durrani, Amir Afzal Mandokhel, Chaudhry Naeem, Naseer Achakzai, and Zaheer Khan.
PM Sharif said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the development of Balochistan. The government, he said, was working on priority over the development projects in Balochistan under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country. The delegation thanked the PM for allocating special funds for development projects in the budgetary proposals of the fiscal year 2023-24.