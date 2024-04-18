AGP report discloses irregularities in BRT project

PESHAWAR - Audit Report 2022-23 released by the Auditor General of Pakistan disclosed irregularities worth billions of rupees in BRT project.
The Auditor General of Pakistan’s audit report related to BRT project 2022-23 has been released wherein expenditure of Rs13 billion in Trans Peshawar was done without technical approval.
Expenditure incurred under various contracts of BRT and unnecessary payments of Rs7.7 million were made in the form of salaries and allowances.
According to Audit Report, KP government has provided huge subsidy in the projects built on loans and unjustified expenditure incurred in BRT project despite SSB.
The report highlighted the company does not have details of income from rental and other sources and Trans Peshawar made illegal payments of Rs13 billion to companies without getting approval from the competent authority.
Contractors are benefiting from the contract for not getting approval from the law department and purchase and other records from Trans Peshawar sought but not provided, said the audit report.
Savings due to increase in dollar value have not been deposited in the government treasury and due to non-increase in rent, the government exchequer has suffered a loss of 3 billion rupees in the form of subsidy, the audit report said.
Fares not hiked despite hike in petroleum product prices, the reports said. The provincial government had claimed to run the project without subsidy, the reports said. Income from the project has not been deposited in the government treasury, the reports further said.