Court issues order to remove two traffic sergeants

APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -  Sessions Judge Sharafuddin Shah, while taking notice of traffic jam in Larkana city issued orders on Wednesday to remove two traf­fic sergeants, Imdad Sheikh and Waheed Abro, who were posted in Larkana city for decade.

On behalf of the session judge, SSP and both the traffic sergeants were summoned by the court.

Sergeants Waheed Abro, and Amdad Sheikh on the orders appeared before the court. The session judge remarked that people are suffering from severe problems caused by traffic jams in the city. Traffic police is doing encroachment instead of their work, he observed. 

The court immediately issued orders to remove the two ser­geants posted in Larkana city for years and to appoint honest persons relating to traffic police on duty to handle the important task of traffic. On the request of the DSP, the court granted two days to Larkana police to imple­ment the orders. The court also ordered the DSP Legal to im­prove the flow of traffic in the city besides removing the en­croachment in the area.

