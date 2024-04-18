Lansana Wonneh calls for supporting women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD - Lansana Wonneh, Country Representative, UN Women has said that women’s economic empowerment is not just a women’s issue but a human rights issue, saying their development is imperative and by supporting women entrepreneurs, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable economy.
He emphasized that dismantling structural barriers in their way is crucial for achieving gender parity and that tackling multi-forms of vulnerability and violence against women through improved policies, programmes and funding mechanisms is of paramount importance. He said this during his address as chief guest at National Women Trade Fair Certificate Distribution Ceremony and Eid Milan Party held in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National Commission on Status of Women at Chamber House on Tuesday. He assured his institution’s fullest support to all the stakeholders to achieve the objectives of women empowerment for promoting their advancement in all the sectors.
Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar said that empowering women economically is crucial for the development of our society. She said that there is no dearth of talent and creativity in the women of Pakistan, what they lack is opportunity to hone their talents to cultivate and that they should not be looked at as beneficiaries but as equal drivers of the economy. She went on to say that, NCSW is committed to pull the women out of poverty by their economic empowerment, education, skill development, health facilities and especially by curbing violence against them. She appreciated the support of academia, civil society and all other partners especially the UNWOMEN, ICCI and IWCCI in making this event a success.
Acting President ICCI Faad Waheed called for collaborative efforts to end poverty in all its dimensions and pushing for peace and dignity for women and girls everywhere adding that women are not a burden on the economy rather they are the missing piece that will drive our economy to prosperity. He said that in today’s Pakistan, women are enjoying equal opportunities to excel in the fields of their choice and that they are exceptionally proving their abilities. He extended all out support of ICCI to women entrepreneurs for necessary guidance for the flourishing of their businesses.
Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, drew attention to the pressing need for women to hold leadership roles in all the fields of life. He added that by collaborating with UNWOMEN, WCCI and ICCI women can get recognized for their abilities to achieve economic empowerment for the progress of the country. He also impressed upon all the stakeholders to launch a crusade to enable the women-folk to get their inherited rights hassle-freely all over the country.
On his part former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that if we have to put our country on road to progress and earn applause in the comity of nations we have to take along women in all the fields. He also made mention of numerous initiatives taken by ICCI and D-Watson Group for the prosperity of women. He appreciated Nelofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW, Dr. Shehla Javed, founder President Lahore WCCI, Samina Fazil former President Islamabad WCCI for their proactive role in the empowerment of women and Ms. Uzaira Rafique, VC Fatima Jinnah Women University for her services in the field of education.