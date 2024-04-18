Lansana Wonneh calls for supporting women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD - Lansana Wonneh, Country Representative, UN Women has said that women’s eco­nomic empowerment is not just a women’s issue but a human rights issue, saying their development is impera­tive and by supporting wom­en entrepreneurs, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

He emphasized that dis­mantling structural barriers in their way is crucial for achiev­ing gender parity and that tackling multi-forms of vulner­ability and violence against women through improved pol­icies, programmes and funding mechanisms is of paramount importance. He said this dur­ing his address as chief guest at National Women Trade Fair Certificate Distribution Cer­emony and Eid Milan Party held in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry and Na­tional Commission on Status of Women at Chamber House on Tuesday. He assured his in­stitution’s fullest support to all the stakeholders to achieve the objectives of women empow­erment for promoting their advancement in all the sectors.

Chairperson National Com­mission on Status of Women Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar said that empowering women economi­cally is crucial for the develop­ment of our society. She said that there is no dearth of tal­ent and creativity in the wom­en of Pakistan, what they lack is opportunity to hone their talents to cultivate and that they should not be looked at as beneficiaries but as equal driv­ers of the economy. She went on to say that, NCSW is com­mitted to pull the women out of poverty by their economic empowerment, education, skill development, health fa­cilities and especially by curb­ing violence against them. She appreciated the support of academia, civil society and all other partners especially the UNWOMEN, ICCI and IWCCI in making this event a success.

Acting President ICCI Faad Waheed called for collabora­tive efforts to end poverty in all its dimensions and push­ing for peace and dignity for women and girls everywhere adding that women are not a burden on the economy rath­er they are the missing piece that will drive our economy to prosperity. He said that in today’s Pakistan, women are enjoying equal opportunities to excel in the fields of their choice and that they are excep­tionally proving their abilities. He extended all out support of ICCI to women entrepreneurs for necessary guidance for the flourishing of their businesses.

Engineer Azhar ul Islam Za­far, Vice President ICCI, drew attention to the pressing need for women to hold leadership roles in all the fields of life. He added that by collaborating with UNWOMEN, WCCI and ICCI women can get recognized for their abilities to achieve eco­nomic empowerment for the progress of the country. He also impressed upon all the stake­holders to launch a crusade to enable the women-folk to get their inherited rights hassle-freely all over the country.

On his part former Presi­dent ICCI and Secretary Gen­eral United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that if we have to put our country on road to progress and earn applause in the comity of na­tions we have to take along women in all the fields. He also made mention of numerous initiatives taken by ICCI and D-Watson Group for the prosper­ity of women. He appreciated Nelofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW, Dr. Shehla Javed, found­er President Lahore WCCI, Samina Fazil former President Islamabad WCCI for their pro­active role in the empower­ment of women and Ms. Uz­aira Rafique, VC Fatima Jinnah Women University for her ser­vices in the field of education.