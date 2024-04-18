LUMHS VC vows to provide quality healthcare facilities at Civil Hospital

THATTA - Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sci­ences Jamshoro on Wednesday took charge of Trauma and Surgical department of Civil Hos­pital Makli at Thatta.

The Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Jamshoro Dr. Ikramullah Ujan during his speech at the event organized at the Civil Hospital Makli vowed to transform the hospital into a modern hospital to facilitate poor population of district Thatta.

He falicitated team of doctors comprising professor Dr. Sugrah Parveen, Professor Dr. Mashoque Ali Khowaja, Dr. Gul Muhammad Qazi, and Dr Iqbal Memon upon performing suc­cessful leproscopy-sur­gery to treat cancer of gallbladder.

“It is quite encourag­ing that diseases perilous to human life were being treated at surgical ward of Civil Hospital Thatta through surgery”; he not­ed adding that the local management deserves credit for bringing revo­lutionary change.

Dr Sugrah claimed that facilities of treating In­testine prethotitis, lungs infection, Thyroid infec­tion and chest infection were being provided at the surgical ward of the hospital.

Dr Ujan announced to start MBBS program at LUMHS campus Thatta and three Medical col­leges soon. “Our aim is to rise the standard of healthcare at Civil Hos­pital Thatta”; he men­tioned. Dr Mashoque Khowaja said that they would utilize all their skills to uplift the stan­dard of healthcare in Thatta an otherwise underprivileged area of Sindh.