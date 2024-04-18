Thursday, April 18, 2024
Man kills wife, sister-in-law over second marriage dispute in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a marriage dispute in Sadr police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Babar of Noorpur arranged his second marriage to which an alterca­tion occurred between him and his family. During altercation, the man opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, his wife Robina Babar and sister-in-law Sania Muzammal died on the spot. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

CPO ORDERS ARREST OF DOUBLE-MURDER ACCUSED

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immedi­ate arrest of a man allegedly involved in double murder in the area of Sadr police station. Police spokesperson Malik Shahid said that after receiv­ing information, the CPO took notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest, besides ensuring arrest of the culprit on urgent basis. Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division, which had started investigation to arrest the accused. SP CIA was also directed to pro­vide support to the team for tracing whereabouts of the culprits and arrest him, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

