Security measures tightened in Sukkur

APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Keeping in view of the current security situ­ation in the northern Sindh, SSP Sukkur Abid Baloch on Wednesday has ordered the imple­mentation of various checkpoints and search operations across dif­ferent locations within the district. The Pri­mary objective of these measures is to safe­guard the lives and properties of the public.

People have been urged to extend their cooperation, as these initiatives are taken towards ensuring the safety and security of the community. They are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police control or Madadgar 15. Vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked at all checkpoints during this security operation. SSP Sukkur appealed to the public to cooperate fully and remain alert to their surroundings, urging them to report any sus­picious incidents or indi­viduals without delay.

APP

