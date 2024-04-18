Six policemen suspended over abuse of powers, corruption in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti has suspended six policemen on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption.
A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the SSP had received complaints that four policemen of Dolphin force including Adnan, Irfan, Umar Farooq and Nauman abused their powers and subjected a motorcyclist to severe torture in the area of Samanabad police station. The SSP Operations suspended them and ordered a departmental action against them after an inquiry.
Meanwhile, the SSP Operations suspended two policemen of Elite force including Head Constable Mian Waqar and driver Liaquat on the charge of taking illegal gratification for releasing two accused arrested for possessing illicit weapons during patrol in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. He also ordered for investigation against these officials and further action would be taken on the basis of the inquiry reports, he added.
3 HELD WITH WEAPONS AS CPO TAKES NOTICE OF JUBILANT FIRING
Faisalabad Police have arrested three people after City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of viral videos on social media showing people carrying on firing in jubilation. Police spokesperson Nawaz said that two men, identified as Abdullah and Aamash Raza of Chak No 82-GB, displayed weapons while resorting to firing in jubilation during a wedding ceremony and uploaded its video to social media. After receiving information, the CPO Faisalabad took notice and directed the police concerned to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
SHO Roshanwala police station Muhammad Imran traced whereabouts of both accused and arrested them alongwith one pistol (30-bore), one repeater (12-bore) and a number of magazines and bullets.
The police locked the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them vide FIR No 469/24 and 470/24.
Meanwhile, Sadr police also arrested an accused Abdul Jabbar of Chak No 226-RB, Malkhanwala, as he also displayed weapons publicly, resorted to firing in jubilation and uploaded a video to social media. The police recovered illicit weapon from his possession while further action was under progress, he added.