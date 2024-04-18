Six policemen suspended over abuse of powers, corruption in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti has sus­pended six policemen on the charge of abuse of pow­ers and corruption.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the SSP had received complaints that four police­men of Dolphin force in­cluding Adnan, Irfan, Umar Farooq and Nauman abused their powers and subjected a motorcyclist to severe torture in the area of Sa­manabad police station. The SSP Operations suspended them and ordered a depart­mental action against them after an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the SSP Op­erations suspended two po­licemen of Elite force includ­ing Head Constable Mian Waqar and driver Liaquat on the charge of taking il­legal gratification for releas­ing two accused arrested for possessing illicit weapons during patrol in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. He also ordered for investi­gation against these officials and further action would be taken on the basis of the in­quiry reports, he added.

3 HELD WITH WEAPONS AS CPO TAKES NOTICE OF JUBILANT FIRING

Faisalabad Police have arrested three people after City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of viral vid­eos on social media showing people carrying on firing in jubilation. Police spokes­person Nawaz said that two men, identified as Abdullah and Aamash Raza of Chak No 82-GB, displayed weap­ons while resorting to firing in jubilation during a wed­ding ceremony and upload­ed its video to social media. After receiving information, the CPO Faisalabad took no­tice and directed the police concerned to ensure imme­diate arrest of the accused.

SHO Roshanwala police station Muhammad Im­ran traced whereabouts of both accused and arrested them alongwith one pis­tol (30-bore), one repeater (12-bore) and a number of magazines and bullets.

The police locked the ac­cused behind bars after registering separate cases against them vide FIR No 469/24 and 470/24.

Meanwhile, Sadr police also arrested an accused Abdul Jabbar of Chak No 226-RB, Malkhanwala, as he also displayed weapons publicly, resorted to firing in jubilation and uploaded a video to social media. The police recovered illicit weapon from his possession while further action was un­der progress, he added.