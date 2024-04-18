Thursday, April 18, 2024
Teaching Training Institutes to be upgraded in Sindh: CS

APP
April 18, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that 30 teaching training insti­tutes of the province would be upgraded for providing training to the teaching staff of public sector educational institutions. He said this during his visit to Khatoon e Pakistan Girls School. He was briefed by Shehzad Roy of Zindagi Trust.

Asif Hyder Shah said there was a need of quality training for the teachers and Masters program for government teachers would be organized under Oxford Uni­versity. During my posting as Commissioner Hyderabad, I used to take Mathematics and Science classes in schools, CS said. He also praised the Zinda­gi Trust efforts for introducing modernization of education in public sector schools.

APP

