Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests man for harrassing woman on social media  

Israr Ahmad
August 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a woman on social media, informed a spoeksman on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Rizwan Bari, he said.

According to him, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Rizwan Bari, resident of Islamabad, was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing the woman through social media.

The accused has objectionable pictures of the complainant which he shared on social media. He also crafted fake emails and other accounts for character assassination of woman.

FIA team raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw besides filing a case against him.

 

 

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023