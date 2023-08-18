FIA arrests man for harrassing woman on social media  

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a woman on social media, informed a spoeksman on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Rizwan Bari, he said.

According to him, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Rizwan Bari, resident of Islamabad, was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing the woman through social media.

The accused has objectionable pictures of the complainant which he shared on social media. He also crafted fake emails and other accounts for character assassination of woman.

FIA team raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw besides filing a case against him.