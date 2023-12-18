China, Pakistan sign MoU to boost textile cooperation

SUZHOU-China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) signed an MoU, at the “China Pakistan Textile & Apparel Executive Summit” to boost textile cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz participated in the summit and said this MOU will pave the way for deeper collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint ventures. “This MoU signifies Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reinforces the strategic economic partnership. This collaboration will unlock significant potential for our textile industries, propelling them to even greater heights,” he said. He stated, “Attending this esteemed gathering presents a unique opportunity to explore avenues for enhanced private-sector cooperation, solidifying the textile industry as a cornerstone of our bilateral economic partnership.” “Through insightful discussions and dedicated business meetings, we aim to unlock new frontiers in trade, innovation, and sustainability, paving the way for a mutually prosperous future. Together, the two nations work for a stronger, more resilient textile landscape that benefits our economies and communities alike,” he added.

Addressing on the occasion, Zhang Xinmin, Vice Chairman, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) expressed appreciation for cooperation between the two countries and hoped to enhance cooperation in the field of textile. He noted that through this cooperation both parties will work together to assist in the exchange of delegations and organise events for business representatives from both sides. “The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to promote and strengthen the development of economic and trade relations and co-operation between member companies of APTMA and CCCT on the basis of equality and mutual benefits,” he added.