Meezan Bank, IBA join hands to launch Meezan Justuju

KARACHI - Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, recently launched Meezan Justuju - a fully funded talent development program for fresh graduates in collaboration with IBA-CEIF (Institute of Business Administration – Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance).

The program’s initial screening, conducted through a written test at Meezan House, received an overwhelming response, attracting participants from various disciplines. Meezan Justuju is a two-month certificate course designed to equip fresh graduates with comprehensive knowledge and expertise in Islamic banking and finance, dedicated to meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

The program’s curriculum has been strategically developed to prepare a pool of talent wellversed in Islamic finance, enabling them to pursue diverse career paths within Islamic banks, Takaful companies, Mudarabah companies, Islamic asset management companies, and Islamic banking divisions or windows.

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – Group Head Shariah Compliance at Meezan Bank, while speaking about the program, stated, “Meezan Justuju is a testament to our commitment to nurturing Islamic finance talent. By providing the youth with the right skills and knowledge, we aim to bridge the existing skill gap in the industry. This Program serves as a stepping stone for fresh graduates to initiate promising careers and contribute to a more responsible and equitable financial system.”