Physical exercise for women stressed

Mardan - Former MPA Shahida Waheed Hoti emphasized the significance of physical exercise for women, underscoring its heightened importance in the present era. Speaking at the 3rd-anniversary celebration of the CrossFit gym, Nusrat Ara, a member of the Mardan District Reconciliation Committee, highlighted the crucial role fitness centers play in promoting women’s health.

Ara stressed the link between the economic and social empowerment of women and overall societal development. Advocating for a change in attitudes towards gender discrimination, she urged women to allocate time for regular exercise in parks and fitness centers, emphasizing the positive impact on both physical and mental health.

Addressing the growing trend of women’s fitness centers in Mardan, CrossFit gym manager Ravia Amir noted the shift from the past when there were no specific gyms for women. Amir highlighted the changing lifestyle dynamics, emphasizing that, unlike previous decades, contemporary women engage less in physical work. She shared that customer priorities now include weight loss, physical fitness, mental well-being, and an active lifestyle. The rise of women-focused fitness centers signifies a shift towards prioritizing holistic health in the community.