Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies, another hurt in road mishap

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A youth was crushed to death while another sus­tained injuries as motorcycle collided with a car near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot road. According to Res­cue officials, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly a car hit them near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot. As a result, 30 years old Naveed Ahmad s/o Noor Muhammad got head injury and died on the spot while Abdul Sattar s/o Sultan Ahmad sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to rural health centre Qasba Gujrat.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024