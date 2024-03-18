Youth dies, another hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH - A youth was crushed to death while another sus­tained injuries as motorcycle collided with a car near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot road. According to Res­cue officials, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly a car hit them near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot. As a result, 30 years old Naveed Ahmad s/o Noor Muhammad got head injury and died on the spot while Abdul Sattar s/o Sultan Ahmad sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to rural health centre Qasba Gujrat.