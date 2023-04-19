ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Tuesday's National Assembly sitting demanded of the Speaker National Assembly to investigate the alleged plunder of three billion dollars by the PTI government.
"The previous government in its tenure had received a soft loan of three billion dollars during the pandemic (COVID-19)," said the minister while speaking on a point of order.
He further blamed that the PTI members had plundered that amount by disbursing it to their cronies.
He asked the chair to give directions to the concerned committee of the National Assembly to investigate this matter and present its report before the House.
Later, the Chair referred the matter to the Finance Committee of the National Assembly investigation. Earlier, the House was informed that efforts were being made to explore new markets for manpower export. Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Aga Rafiullah, responding to a calling attention notice, said that agreements with different countries were in the pipeline to enhance the manpower export. He said the Protectorate of Emigrant Offices will also be established in all major cities including Sukkur, Bannu and Gilgit Baltistan. He also said a summary in this regard has been moved by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development. Meanwhile, lawmakers laid bills before the House includes Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsels Remuneration Bill, the Drugs Amendment Bill, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill, The ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Bill, Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Bill, the Allied Health Professionals Council Amendment Bill and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill. The chair referred these bills to the standing committees concerned. Aga Rafiullah, on a point of order, said a proper mechanism should be put in place to ensure appointment of judges on merit.