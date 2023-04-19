Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Tuesday's Na­tional Assembly sit­ting demanded of the Speaker National As­sembly to investigate the alleged plunder of three billion dollars by the PTI government.

"The previous gov­ernment in its tenure had received a soft loan of three billion dollars during the pandemic (COVID-19)," said the minister while speak­ing on a point of order.

He further blamed that the PTI members had plundered that amount by disbursing it to their cronies.

He asked the chair to give directions to the concerned committee of the National Assembly to investigate this mat­ter and present its re­port before the House.

Later, the Chair re­ferred the matter to the Finance Committee of the National Assembly inves­tigation. Earlier, the House was informed that efforts were being made to explore new markets for manpower export. Parliamentary Sec­retary for Overseas Paki­stanis and Human Resource Development Aga Rafiul­lah, responding to a calling attention notice, said that agreements with different countries were in the pipe­line to enhance the man­power export. He said the Protectorate of Emigrant Of­fices will also be established in all major cities includ­ing Sukkur, Bannu and Gil­git Baltistan. He also said a summary in this regard has been moved by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Re­source Development. Mean­while, lawmakers laid bills before the House includes Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsels Remunera­tion Bill, the Drugs Amend­ment Bill, the Legal Prac­titioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill, The ICT Criminal Prosecution Ser­vice Bill, Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Bill, the Allied Health Profession­als Council Amendment Bill and Pakistan Red Cres­cent Society Bill. The chair referred these bills to the standing committees con­cerned. Aga Rafiullah, on a point of order, said a prop­er mechanism should be put in place to ensure appoint­ment of judges on merit.