Share:

With the holy month of Ramazan coming to an end, Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the sighting of the Shawwal moon to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

The question on everyone's minds is whether Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22.

The date of Eid is always a matter of debate and controversy, with various sources giving different predictions.

While the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti claims that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 22 after the completion of 30 days of Ramazan, astronomers on the other hand have also predicted that it will fall on April 22 in Pakistan due to the occurrence of a solar eclipse on April 20, which will make the new moon invisible.

The prediction has left many people wondering which day to prepare for the festivities.

While the debate over the date of Eidul Fitr continues, Muslims across Pakistan are preparing for the festival with great enthusiasm, with markets bustling with shoppers buying new clothes, shoes, and accessories to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Eidul Fitr is a joyous occasion that marks the end of a month-long period of fasting, reflection, and prayer. Families and friends come together to celebrate the occasion, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals. The occasion is also marked by acts of charity and kindness towards those in need.