The world is gearing up to witness the first solar eclipse of the year 2023, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, April 20.

This astronomical event will be visible in many countries around the globe, including parts of Australia, South East Asia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

According to the experts, the solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan and India, and people living in these regions will not be able to witness this rare celestial event.

However, for those living in the regions where it will be visible, this solar eclipse is expected to be an awe-inspiring sight.

The solar eclipse is expected to begin at 6:34 am Pakistan time and will continue for several hours.

The total solar eclipse is predicted to occur at 7:37 am, while the peak of the solar eclipse is expected to be at 9:17 am. The event will come to an end at 11:59 am, marking the end of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.

During a total solar eclipse, the Sun's disk is completely covered by the Moon, revealing the Sun's corona, which is the outermost layer of its atmosphere.