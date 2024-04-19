Friday, April 19, 2024
Court approves plea bargain of Parvez Elahi’s co-accused

Agencies
April 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  An accountability court on Thursday approved the plea bargain of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s co-accused, Khubaib Qasim, in the corruption case related to Gujrat development projects. The court accepted the plea bargain for a sum of Rs6.7 million and ordered the release of the accused. Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings on the plea. NAB officials apprised the court that the accused was a sub-engineer in the Punjab Highway Department and received a corruption amount.

