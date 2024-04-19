Four suspects arrested for stealing remains of dead bodies from graves

SARGODHA - Four accused were arrested for stealing remains of dead bodies from graves in Laksian police limits on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, the Lak­sian police took notice of a com­plaint of Muhammad Nasir of Bhakhi Khurd and apprehended four accused besides registering a case against them.

ACTION AGAINST POWER PILFERERS ORDERED

Commissioner Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti directed that action against power pilferers should be accelerated.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of divisional task force for combating elec­tricity theft here on Thursday.

The commissioner instructed officers to collaborate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expedite actions against electricity thieves and illegal connections.

The meeting also reviewed the FESCO recovery efforts across the division.

MARRIAGE HALL, PETROL PUMP FINED

A marriage hall and a petrol pump were fined over the viola­tion of one-dish and less mea­suring gauge, respectively, here on Thursday.

According to a handout issued, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar inspected various marriage halls and im­posed a fine of Rs50,000 on the owner of Taj Mahal marriage hall over violation of one-dish policy. Similarly, the AC also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on a petrol pump on Sargodha-Khushab road over less measuring gauge.