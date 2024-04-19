Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi: AVLC hands over snatched, stolen cars to owners

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Anti-Vehicle Lift­ing Cell (AVLC) Thursday handed over 18 snatched and stolen vehicles to their owners at a ceremony held at AVLC Headquarters Sharifabad, Karachi. SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao hand­ed over the keys of the ve­hicles including cars and Mazda Truck to their own­ers. The citizens expressed their gratitude to the AVLC after getting their vehicles back. The vehicles that were snatched from parts of Karachi were recovered by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in three weeks. The SSP AVLC vowed to control the snatching of vehicles. Earlier this month, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released a report on Ka­rachi street crimes in the first three months of 2024. The report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024. During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting rob­beries in the port city, while over 700 people sus­tained injuries.

Punjab’s price control initiative: A welcome step

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024