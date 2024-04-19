Kite tragedy

The recent incident in Faisalabad, where a young boy lost his life due to a glass-coated kite string (dor), is truly tragic and disheartening. Asif Ashfque, 22, lost his life due to excessive blood loss after his throat was slit by a kite string while riding his motorcycle on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident showed the victim falling on the road after sustaining the injury. The grief this incident brings to the victim’s family is unfathomable. The constant reminder of their loss through the circulating video clip must bring unbearable agony to them. Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident. Last month in Punjab’s Daska, two people, including a child, lost their lives, and two other children were electrocuted due to kite flying. The dangerous game of kite flying poses a significant risk to the lives of people across the country. Yet, the authorities have turned a deaf ear to it. Swift action is urgently needed to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Therefore, the government and relevant authorities must take effective and decisive steps to address this issue and enforce a nationwide ban on the sale and flying of kites. Those involved in selling and flying kites should face appropriate punishment.

SYED ZAMIN ALI, Larkana.