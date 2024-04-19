PPP leader Arbab appears before accountability court

Peshawar - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Arbab Alamgir on Thursday appeared before the accountability court in a reference against him and his spouse Member National Assembly (MNA) Asma Alamgir.

The accountability Judge Rajab Ali conducted a hearing on the illegal assets of both the accused. After summoning the accused, the court adjourned further hearing till May 7.

Arbab and his wife Asma were accused of making illegal assets worth Rs 330 million in Peshawar and Islamabad.

According to NAB, these assets included residential bungalows, prize bonds, bank accounts and plots.