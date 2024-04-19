Friday, April 19, 2024
Ruling conservatives win most seats in Croatia election, but no majority

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, International

ZAGREB   -   Croatia’s ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election Thursday but not enough to form a government, according to almost complete official results, with tough talks ahead to gather a majority. Incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 60 seats in the 151-member assembly, results from more than 90 percent of the polling stations showed. In the previous 2020 vote, the party won 66 seats. A centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) won 42. “The HDZ has for the third (consecutive) time convincingly won a parliamentary election,” Plenkovic told his supporters in Zagreb early Thursday. The party will start gathering a new parliamentary majority to form its government on Thursday morning, he said.

