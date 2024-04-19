Sharjeel says govt taking steps against drug mafia

KARACHI - On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a series of crackdowns against drug peddlers in various districts of Sindh is underway. Twenty-six more drug peddlers were apprehended in the ongoing crackdown by Excise Narcotics Control and Police from various districts. Eighteen kilograms of hashish, approximately one ki­logram of ice, harmful gutka mawa, raw liquor, and other drugs were seized from the suspects.

The Excise Narcotics Control team in Gulstan e Johar area of Karachi ar­rested the accused Abid, son of Shah Muhammad. The Divisional Special Squad established on the orders of Senior Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Hyderabad arrested an ac­cused Kashif Makrani, during an op­eration in Makrani Muhalla, who was supplying drugs in an educational in­stitution. Kashif was identified as the main operative of the Amjad Makrani group, and the Excise Narcotics Con­trol had been pursuing the accused for three years.

During an operation near Lyari General Hospital, Dubai Chowk in Ka­rachi, accused Iqbal was apprehend­ed, and 5050 grams of hashish were seized. An Excise team near Indus Hospital in Korangi arrested two ac­cused, Muhammad Umar and Akhtar, with 10 kg of hashish recovered from their possession. In the Pinyari area of Hyderabad, the police arrested the notorious ice supplier Imran in an injured condition after an encounter. A pistol and 270 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested accused.

Badin police apprehended the no­torious drug dealer Mushtaq Mallah alias Mama Mushtaq and recovered 2025 grams of hashish. In another operation by Badin police, Gutka vendor Mashooq Shaikh was ar­rested, and 600 packets of harmful Gutka were seized.

Kadhan Police, Badin arrested drug dealer Sikander Ali Shoro and recovered 10 liters of raw liquor from his possession. Additionally, Gutka seller Muhammad Hanif Mal­lah was arrested, and 300 packets were confiscated. Nindo police ar­rested drug dealer Nasrullah Khoso along with 10 liters of raw liquor.

In Badin’s Kario Ganhwar area, Gutka seller Sarfraz Korejo was ar­rested, and 200 packets of harmful gutka were seized.