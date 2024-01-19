Woman arrested for newborns’ trafficking in Karachi

KARACHI - Karachi Police claimed to have arrested a female suspect allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of newborns and recovered an infant from her possession. According to details, the arrested trafficker, Fatima, was engaged in purchasing newborns from hospitals and various rural areas in Karachi. The Kharadar Police claimed that the rescued newborn was bought by the suspect from a village near Thatta for Rs200,000 and traveled to Karachi with the intention of ‘selling’ the newborn. The police lodged a case against the arrested newborn trafficker Fatima.