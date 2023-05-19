Police book Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza and others in fraud case

Islamabad-The officials of Police Station Secretariat have registered a criminal case against former chief of asset recovery unit (ARU) Mirza Shehzad Akbar, his blue-eyed model Sophia Mirza and others for implicating a renowned businessman Umer Farooq Zahoor in false and fabricated cases, informed sources on Thursday.

Mirza Shehzad Akbar, the close aide of former premier Imran Khan, misused his authority in 2020 during government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), they said.

The FIR was registered under sections 420/ 468/ 471/ 385/ 386/ 389/ 500/ 506 of PPC on complaint of Umer Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai based businessman, against Mirza Shehzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza (real name Khushbakhat Mirza), her sister Mariam Mirza, Maira Khurram, Umaid Butt and Ali Mardan Shah, they said.

However, no arrest was made so far by police. According to contents of FIR, copy of which is also available with The Nation, the Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Lahore had initiated an inquiry against businessman Umer Farooq Zahoor and others on an application submitted by his ex-wife Khushbakht Mirza as a source report.

The applicant told police that the accused nominated in FIR swindled money from him by registration of false cases against him at FIA.

He said that Mirza Shezad Akbar used his office to run a campaign against him. He said that after the registration of criminal cases, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, the then Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability, for illegal monetary gains, fraudulently obtained approval from the Cabinet under Section 188 CrPC 1898 by concealing the fact that the cases have already been closed in Switzerland and Norway. He said that he joined the investigation in 2023 and the Joint Investigation

Team constituted for the investigation of the FIR No.36/20 and 40/20 after a thorough investigation reached a conclusion that the allegations in the aforesaid FIRs are false, frivolous and concocted. He said that the Joint Investigation Team of FIA with the approval of the board, submitted a Cancellation Report under Section 173 CrPC before the Competent Courts in both the FIRs.

He said that the court accepted the cancellation report and allowed the cancellation of FIRs Numbers 36/20 and 40/20 vide Orders dated 29.04.2023 and 11/5/2023, respectively.

The applicant said that Sophia Mirza, who married Umer Farooq Zahoor in 2006, filed a custody case against the applicant in order to blackmail him and swindle money from him.

He said he paid an amount of one million in 2013 on orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

However, Sophia Mirza, in 2020, in alleged connivance with Mirza Shehzad Akbar and Umaid Butt and Ali Mardan Shah (officers of FIA) again started blackmailing him in order to mint more money from him. He said that his ex-wife with alleged connivance of other persons managed to get false criminal cases registered against him and his other family members. The accused threatened and harrased me, he said.

He said a judge of Lahore court had also given him clean chits in two cases.

Sophia Mirza In 2020 again approached FIA Lahore by using Mirza Shehzad Akbar who got the cabinet to approve the investigations, over allegations of fraud and money-laundering of around Rs 16 billion by him and his brother-in-law.

The court dimissed the investigation reports of FIA and also cleared him of all the allegations. The applicant appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest him.

Police filed case against Mirza Shehzad Akbar and others and began investigation.