Saturday, April 20, 2024
ANP announces schedule of intra party elections

Agencies
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Awami National Party (ANP) has announced sched­ule for holding intra-party elections to elect party’s central cabinet members. The elections sched­ule was announced by Mian Iftikhar Hussain who is Chairman of Central Election Commission of the Party, said a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz here on Friday. According to schedule, nom­ination papers for provincial cabinet election could be filed from April 25 to 27. The elections of provin­cial cabinet would be held in Bacha Khan Markaz on May 1. The nomination papers for central cabinet could be filed from May 2 to 3 while elections would be held at the same venue on May 5.

