Multan, Faisalabad victorious in CM Punjab Baseball League

LAHORE - Multan Mustangs and Faisalabad Falcons emerged victorious in the Chief Minister Punjab Baseball League 2024 here at the FC College Ground on Friday.

Chief guest Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, accompanied by DG Sports PunjabPervez Iqbal, graced the ceremony with their presence. Faisal Khokhar showcased his enthusiasm for the sport by pitching the ceremonial ball, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Federation Baseball for organizing such a splendid event. He emphasized the league’s significance in fulfilling the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to elevate baseball’s status across Punjab and Pakistan. The minister lauded the efforts of sports boards in each division for their relentless dedication to providing top-notch facilities and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Additionally, he extended appreciation to foreign coaches for their invaluable contribution to athlete development under the Chief Minister’s directives. PFB Secretary General Syed Fakhar Ali Shahexpressed heartfelt gratitude to the minister and the DG SBPfor their all-out support in orchestrating this prestigious league. He highlighted the intense competition among teams and commended their determination to clinch victory. Moazzam Khan Klair, Executive Director of PFB, echoed sentiments of gratitude towards Sports Minister and DG Sports Punjab for ensuring optimal facilities for players. He acknowledged the media’s pivotal role in spotlighting the league’s proceedings on a daily basis, recognizing the dedication of umpires and officials in maintaining the league’s integrity. Secretary Organiser Amjad Nawaz Khan revealed exciting prospects for today’s matches,anticipating the presence of renowned celebrities who share a passion for baseball.