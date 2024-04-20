Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz says Pak-China economic, cultural relations developing swiftly

PM Shehbaz says Pak-China economic, cultural relations developing swiftly
Web Desk
3:58 PM | April 20, 2024
National

 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China were strengthening rapidly due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sharing his message on the International Day of Chinese language, PM emphasized today was the day of Chinese language representing decades old Chinese culture.

Shehbaz Sharif insisted that with the prowess of its economic development, China has made its mark across the globe.

He added that the Chinese culture and language were rapidly becoming popular all over the world.

He affirmed that Chinese language has become the major language of communication around the world making it official languages of communicationthe by the United Nations (UN).

PM said the number of people learning Chinese in Pakistan was increasing rapidly which will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

One killed, 8 injured in explosion at Hashd al-Shaabi militia group’s headquarters

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted all possible measures were being taken at the public and private level to promote Chinese language and literature in Pakistan in order to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024