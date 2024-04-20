PM Shehbaz says Pak-China economic, cultural relations developing swiftly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China were strengthening rapidly due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sharing his message on the International Day of Chinese language, PM emphasized today was the day of Chinese language representing decades old Chinese culture.

Shehbaz Sharif insisted that with the prowess of its economic development, China has made its mark across the globe.

He added that the Chinese culture and language were rapidly becoming popular all over the world.

He affirmed that Chinese language has become the major language of communication around the world making it official languages of communicationthe by the United Nations (UN).

PM said the number of people learning Chinese in Pakistan was increasing rapidly which will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted all possible measures were being taken at the public and private level to promote Chinese language and literature in Pakistan in order to further strengthen bilateral relations.